Sarkodie’s talent is unbelievable - Akon

"We had plans to make him so much bigger but I think at the time his agenda was more focusing on Ghana, which worked for him. And I think that it was a plan that worked. I always say he's the artist that got away," Akon said.

Speaking on #PulsexKalyJaySpace, the 'Lonely' hitmaker disclosed that regardless of what happened the Sarkodie and himself, he still made sure he had the right people and connections so that he could excel.

"He really could have been a huge poster boy to everything that we were doing. But regardless of what was happening on that end in Ghana, I did everything I needed to do in the US, with or without the connections, because I needed to see him make it so I everything that I could push, or every button that I can press on this end to give him an easier path to make it in the US.

I definitely did it, and I think it all worked out cause he ended up getting the BET Award, so it worked out."