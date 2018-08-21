Pulse.com.gh logo
Scotland based Ghanaian Fizzy Bwoy releases "Treat You Right"


Afro-Pop Artiste Scotland based Ghanaian Fizzy Bwoy releases "Treat You Right"

Fizzy Bwoy's music pays tribute to his heritage as much as pushing towards a new sound and the future of his genre.

Fizzy Bwoy releases "Treat You Right" play

Fizzy Bwoy releases "Treat You Right"

Fizzy Bwoy, a Ghanaian artiste and producer based in Scotland, UK has released a new single titled "Treat You right".

He featured Naterial on this song.

The song draws inspiration from his own cultural background which combines traditional Ghanaian musical patterns with contemporary Afrobeats.

The music pays tribute to his heritage as much as pushing towards a new sound and the future of his genre.

Coming up with a whole new vibe.

His latest song "Treat You right" is amongst one of the hottest trending in UK and Ghana and is expected to  go further around the Globe. 

The song was written to send a message on emphasising how properly the women in our life should be treated. Production credit goes to Rekx Beatz.

