The chaos came after Stonebwoy was named Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year at the 20th eidtion of the Ghana Vodafone Music Awards (VGMA).

Cameras captured Shatta Wale storming out of the AICC while Stonebwoy was making his way to the podium to receive his award.

Some followers of Shatta Wale reportedly stormed the stage to provoke Stonebwoy who was on stage with some of his followers, including his bodyguards.

After the confusion was resolved, Stonebwoy accused his rival, Shatta Wale, of causing the chaos.