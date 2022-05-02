See all the winners for the Clout Africa Awards 2022, raise the underground

Pulse Nigeria

Viewers were also served some exciting live music performances from rising talents like Sydney, Daiverse, Raebel, Gyakie and South African hit makers, Ch’cco, Mellow and Sleazy.

Each of the performing artists have had their unique successes this year which has shown the world that creativity and staying true to one’s roots are key ingredients for success no matter the industry.

Watch Gyakie’s performance here

Also make sure not to miss the other amazing performances!

Victony racked up the most nominations, Adekunle Gold also received 2 nominations. To see the full list, visit clout.ng to see.

Nominations were shortlisted by the Clout Africa Award committee alongside specialist jury panels of industry experts from across Africa.

Pheabian Miller, the chair of the Clout Africa Award committee said, “The nominees showcase some of the most diverse and exciting line-up of creatives, artists, producers and DJs in Africa. These acts have created powerful songs that are captivating audiences across the continent and internationally. They’ve highlighted our storytelling culture and sound.”

Commenting on the nominees list, Head of Business Development, Kolapo Oladapo said that “After the record breaking last few months that music of African origin has had, it’s no surprise that we have such a spectacular line-up of nominees. The Clout Africa awards is here to showcase to the world what talents our industry has to offer.”

The Chief Brand Officer, Dotun Kayode also added that “It’s an incredible reflection of the high caliber of African talents and producers and storytellers and creatives we have in our continent. We are proud to acknowledge and reward their great achievements.”

Clout’s Head of Partnerships and Comms, Blessing Manafa also added that “It’s amazing to see that beyond just listening and loving the projects music artists put out, fans have the power to reward who has impacted and resonates with them the most. The winners of every Clout Award category are all deserving!”

Speaking on the decision to make Clout Africa Awards 2022 a fan-voted affair, Clout’s CEO, Serge Noujaim said; “Clout Africa Awards is about raising the underground and bringing you the hottest music award show in Africa where the fans are in control. We’ve been a big part of African music’s growth, providing top-of-the-line recording studio equipment and media services for both established and upcoming acts.

"Over the past few months, they’ve been busy listening, deliberating and shortlisting the very best of African music creators for the Clout Africa Awards 2022 across 10 categories. If you love them, we honor them.”

See the full list of nominees and winners below:

DJ of the year

DJ YK Mule DJ Kaywise DJ Titanium DBN Gogo ( winner ) DJ Joenel

Revelation of the year

Victony Ruger Basketmouth Musa Keys Young Stunna Gyakie ( winner )

Producer of the year

P.Priime ( winner ) London Niphkeys Sciopion Kings Mas Musiq

Best Sound Engineering

Timi Jay ( winner ) Alpha Ojini Simi (Studio Brat) Mix Master Garzy Michael Goofy Morare

Best Alternative Album

Cavemen - Love & Highlife Ayra Starr - 19 and Dangerous Johnny Drille - Before We Fall Asleep Amaarae - The Angel You Don’t Know Msaki - Platinum Heart Open ( winner ) Muzi - Interblaktic

Best Gospel

Mercy Chinwo ( winner ) Sinach Moses Bliss HLE Tim Godfrey Limo Blaze

Creator of the year

Jenni Frank Kiekie Lasisi Elenu Korty EO Moghelingz ( winner ) ErkuahOfficial

Best Collaboration

High - Adekunle Gold ft. Davido ( winner ) Holy Father - Mayorkun & Victony Possible - DBN Gogo Popo - Musa Keys & Loui Forever - Gyakie ft. Omah Lay

Songwriter of the year

Peruzzi Adekunle Gold Barry Jhay Victony Blxckie ( winner ) King Promise

Best Hip-Hop

LadiPoe BlaqBonez Psycho YP ( winner ) Joey B Blxckie

