Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

Shaker, Ko-Jo Cue announce ‘Shaker vs Ko-Jo Cue’ joint concert


Battle Shaker, Ko-Jo Cue announce ‘Shaker vs Ko-Jo Cue’ joint concert

The concert dubbed ‘Shaker vs Ko-Jo Cue’ is set to be one of the biggest and best end-of-year concerts on the showbiz calendar.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Shaker, Ko-Jo Cue announce ‘Shaker vs Ko-Jo Cue’ joint concert play

Shaker, Ko-Jo Cue announce ‘Shaker vs Ko-Jo Cue’ joint concert

BBnZ Live label duo Shaker and Ko-Jo Cue have announced their second joint concert following their successful ‘Pen N Paper’ album concert held last year.

The concert dubbed ‘Shaker vs Ko-Jo Cue’ is set to be one of the biggest and best end-of-year concerts on the showbiz calendar.

First of its kind in Ghana show business, the new school rap powerhouses will pull from their expansive catalogue, and treat fans to old and new songs alike, as they battle it out with each other with support from their respective crews made up of other music heavyweights.

‘Shaker vs Ko-Jo Cue’ joint concert is set to bring the nostalgic moment to the duo’s loyal fans and respective fan armies.

There are great supporting artistes line-up yet to be unveiled, according to the BBnZ Live management.

The concert is scheduled for Friday, October 26, 2018, at the Alliance Française in Accra. The time is 7 pm and the rate is a cool GHC 30.

“Come and witness a showdown between two of the pacesetters of the game today! It’s going to be an explosive, unforgettable experience!” Shaker and Ko-Jo Cue assured fans.

This event is proudly powered by Aftown, BBnZ Live, Daily Guide newspaper, DGN TV, TV7, Zone36, 30 Mintzlive and WatsUp TV.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

LISTEN: Okyeame Kwame’s kids embark on reading project with song LISTEN Okyeame Kwame’s kids embark on reading project with song
The Comeback! Support Okomfour Kwadee's comeback by playing his songs this weekend - Prince Mackay pleads The Comeback! Support Okomfour Kwadee's comeback by playing his songs this weekend - Prince Mackay pleads
Lioness Tour: London shows Wiyaala love (WATCH) Lioness Tour London shows Wiyaala love (WATCH)
Thanks But No Thanks: I will not do porn again, Lord Paper replies Willie Roi Thanks But No Thanks I will not do porn again, Lord Paper replies Willie Roi
WATCH: Go back to porn - Willie Roi tells Lord Paper WATCH Go back to porn - Willie Roi tells Lord Paper
VIDEO: Sarkodie and Sista Afia hit the studio for new song VIDEO Sarkodie and Sista Afia hit the studio for new song

Recommended Videos

Audio: Sir & Sante - Read ft. Okyeame Kwame (Prod. by Kaywa) Audio Sir & Sante - Read ft. Okyeame Kwame (Prod. by Kaywa)
Video: Wiyaala live at 16th London African Music Festival, UK Video Wiyaala live at 16th London African Music Festival, UK
Music Video: Maccasio X Sarkodie - BiibiBa Challenge Music Video Maccasio X Sarkodie - BiibiBa Challenge



Top Articles

1 #kupechallenge Meet the Ghanaian guy who created the Kupe dance French...bullet
2 7 best “Biibi Ba” freestyles featuring Sarkodie 7 best “Biibi Ba”...bullet
3 Songs of the month 10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018bullet
4 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of April 2018bullet
5 Video Nigerian singer Brymo performs naked at concert in UKbullet
6 WATCH Go back to porn - Willie Roi tells Lord Paperbullet
7 Stream Guru’s “Journey of Judah” album is finally herebullet
8 VIDEO Sarkodie and Sista Afia hit the studio for new songbullet
9 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
10 The hit list! 5 best Kuami Eugene songsbullet

Top Videos

1 Video Stonebwoy - Most Original feat. Sean Paulbullet
2 Music Video Maccasio X Sarkodie - BiibiBa Challengebullet
3 Video Efya - Mamee feat. Mr Eazibullet
4 Music Video Bisa Kdei - Fakyebullet
5 Video Akwaboah - Hold Me Down ft. Efya & TxTbullet
6 Video Ras Kuuku - I Love Youbullet
7 Music Video Shatta Wale - Thunder Fire feat. SM Militantsbullet
8 Music Video MzVee - Bend Down feat. Kuami Eugenebullet
9 Video Wendy Shay drops new song titled 'Astalavist'...bullet
10 Video Diana Hamilton - Mo Ne Yo (Well Done)bullet

Music

Video Kanye West to continue his 'Yandhi' album recording in Africa
Stonebwoy - Most Original feat. Sean Paul
Music Video Stonebwoy - Most Original feat. Sean Paul
Ras Kuuku - I Love You
WATCH Ras Kuuku finally outdoors “I Love You” official video
Medikal - How Much (remix) Feat Sarkodie &amp; Omar Sterling
New Music Medikal - How Much (remix) Feat Sarkodie & Omar Sterling
X
Advertisement