The event they performed at was put together to celebrate the victory of the mayor of Newark, New Jersey, at the U.S.A.’s primary election.
Shatta Wale and Ja Rule share the same stage in U.S.A.
Ghanaian dancehall star, Shatta Wale, performed on the same stage with American rapper, Ja Rule, at the world-famous Prudential Center in the United States of America.
Ras Baraka, was re-elected to serve his third-term as the mayor of the city.
But before Shatta and Ja Rule performed on stage, they met and exchanged pleasantries. From a video that surfaced on social media, it appeared Shatta had introduced himself to the rapper and they were both happy to see each other. They hugged and had a chit chat. However, it’s not clear the exact place the two met before their performance.
Shatta Wale also performed with Jupitar and a host of other major artists and DJs.
The “On God” hitmaker had the large crowd on their feet at the party.
For a while now, Shatta Wale has been in the USA. It is known that he is working hard to complete his Gift of God (GOG) album which may have some international collaborations
