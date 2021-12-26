RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Shatta Wale and Medikal fill up 40,000-capacity Baba Yara Sports Stadium (VIDEOS)

David Mawuli

Ghanaian music stars Shatta Wale and Medikal jointly pulled a huge crowd to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium (former Accra Sports Stadium) on Christmas Day.

Shatta Wale and Medikal

The duo’s first joint concert dubbed ‘Freedom Wave’ brought together fans from the SM4Lyf Family and MDK fan base. A video shared by Shatta Wale on his Instagram showed their fans filled up the 40,000-capacity Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

‘Freedom Wave’ concert featured a tall list of guest artistes – including Fameye, Wendy Shay, Kelvyn Boy, Black Sherif, Mr Drew and Hajia4Reall.

Shatta Wale said the show was a big success. "It’s God. #Freedomwave Big success" he wrote on Instagram.

Medikal, on the other hand, thanked his fans and supporting artistes. “History was made last night ! Bigup AMG SM DTB ! Big thanks to every artists who came to support, big thanks to the fans, we love y’all die,” Medikal noted.

‘Freedom Wave’ was inspired by Shatta Wale and Medikal’s recent battle with the law. The two were recently arrested and charged for separate crimes.

Shatta Wale was arrested in October for faking a shooting incident. And as for Medikal, he was arrested for brandishing a gun on social media.

David Mawuli David Mawuli Award-winning showbiz journalist, music critic and netizen. He lives for gossips, controversies and pop culture. Follow him on FB, Twitter &amp; IG @davidmawuli.

