Shatta Wale and Medikal fill up 40,000-capacity Baba Yara Sports Stadium (VIDEOS)

‘Freedom Wave’ concert featured a tall list of guest artistes – including Fameye, Wendy Shay, Kelvyn Boy, Black Sherif, Mr Drew and Hajia4Reall.

Shatta Wale said the show was a big success. "It’s God. #Freedomwave Big success" he wrote on Instagram.

Medikal, on the other hand, thanked his fans and supporting artistes. “History was made last night ! Bigup AMG SM DTB ! Big thanks to every artists who came to support, big thanks to the fans, we love y’all die,” Medikal noted.

‘Freedom Wave’ was inspired by Shatta Wale and Medikal’s recent battle with the law. The two were recently arrested and charged for separate crimes.