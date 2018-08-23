Pulse.com.gh logo
Shatta Wale can single-handedly hold a concert in Nigeria - Victor AD


Shatta Wale can single-handedly hold a concert in Nigeria - Victor AD

Victor AD claims Ghanaian Dancehall musician Shatta Wale can single-handedly hold his own concert in Nigeria.

  • Published:
Shatta Wale and Victor AD play

Shatta Wale and Victor AD

Afrobeats musician Victor AD claims Ghanaian Dancehall musician Shatta Wale can single-handedly hold his own concert in Nigeria.

According to Victor, Shatta Wale has garnered huge influence and widely known in Nigeria, thus, organising his own concert is possible.

The “Wetin We Gain” hitmaker told Pulse.com.gh during an exclusive interview on Wednesday, August 22, that Shatta Wale’s influence on the Nigerian market shouldn’t be disputed.

He said the assertions made by some fans regarding the Zylofon Music signee’s unpopular figure in Nigeria is untrue.

“Most Nigerians love Shatta Wale,” he revealed.

play Shatta Wale

Sarkodie is the biggest Ghanaian artiste in Nigeria - Victor AD

When asked quizzed about the assertions that Shatta Wale’s sounds are not making waves in Nigeria, he quickly responded: “Don’t say that.”

He argued that: “How did I know about him? I knew Shatta Wale before stepping in Ghana. His hit song “Ayoo” blew up in Ghana.”

He concluded that if Ghanaians can turn up for him, then Shatta Wale can easily hold his concert in Nigeria.

“If Ghanaians can turn up for me, how about Shatta Wale,” he said.

Legally known as Victor Adere, Victor AD is a fast-rising Afrobeats sensation who is making waves across Africa.

play Victor AD

Most Nigerians love Shatta Wale - Victor AD

He hails from Delta State in Nigeria but born and had his early life in Lagos. The rising act first showed interest in music at a very tender age of six, influenced by the likes of Bob Marley, Sunny Ade, Michael Jackson and Lucky Dube, then he began composing his songs.

Before his professional sojourn as a musician in 2014 with the single titled “Jowo”, he led a music band in Delta State Nigeria and was crowned the 'best singer' during his diploma days at Federal Polytechnic, Auchi.

Victor is currently signed to Etins Records under the management of Longitude Promotions.

His debut hit single, "Wetin You Gain" was given visual direction by Director Dindu.

Watch the full interview below.

