Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Shatta Wale debuts Billboard Charts with “Reign” album

The Zylofon Music signed artiste entered the charts with his most talked about album “Reign”, placing 6th on his debut.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Dancehall musician and record producer, Shatta Wale has debuted Billboard Chart, earning a place in its World Albums category.

The Zylofon Music signed artiste entered the charts with his most talked about album “Reign”, placing 6th on his debut.

Shatta Wale released his latest album Friday, October 13, and accompanied with a concert where 20,000 fans reportedly turned up.

READ MORE: Pulse Review: Shatta Wale’s Reign; revamped sounds, duplicated lyrical content

“Reign” album topped iTunes Top 100 Ghana chart in the first week on release. It also topped the World (Afrobeats) chart a few days later.

The album is made up of 17 tracks and features only one artiste – Olamide from Nigeria. Producers; MOG Beats, DJ Milzy, Damage Musik and Shawers Ebiem worked on the album.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Wizkid features Tiwa Savage in 'Fever' video Wizkid features Tiwa Savage in 'Fever' video
Meet MaaU EG – the next rated Ghanaian gospel star? Meet MaaU EG – the next rated Ghanaian gospel star?
Joyce Blessing drops video for live-recorded song "Onyankopon" Joyce Blessing drops video for live-recorded song "Onyankopon"
Kwesi Arthur & Kidi out with "Don’t Keep Me Waiting" visual Kwesi Arthur & Kidi out with "Don’t Keep Me Waiting" visual
WATCH: Nana Boroo gets wavy, lives flashy life in "Dada Naa" video WATCH: Nana Boroo gets wavy, lives flashy life in "Dada Naa" video
Shatta Wale is NOT the first Ghanaian artiste to have iTunes essentials Shatta Wale is NOT the first Ghanaian artiste to have iTunes essentials

Recommended Videos

Music Video: Maa U - Holy Spirit Music Video: Maa U - Holy Spirit
Maa U - Deka (Unity) Maa U - Deka (Unity)
Music Video: Joyce Blessing - Onyankopon (GOD) Music Video: Joyce Blessing - Onyankopon (GOD)



Top Articles

1 Shatta Wale is NOT the first Ghanaian artiste to have iTunes essentialsbullet
2 Songs of the month 10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018bullet
3 Dancehall songstress Renner announces her comeback with new classy...bullet
4 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of April 2018bullet
5 R2bees features Wizkid in new musicbullet
6 Songstress Shegah on a mission to amalgamate the female...bullet
7 WATCH: Nana Boroo gets wavy, lives flashy life in "Dada...bullet
8 Kwesi Arthur & Kidi out with "Don’t Keep Me Waiting" visualbullet
9 #kupechallenge Meet the Ghanaian guy who created the...bullet
10 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet

Top Videos

1 Kuami Eugene x Davido - Meji Meji (Official Video)bullet
2 R2Bees - Boys Kasa feat. King Promise, Kwesi Arthur, Darkovibes..bullet
3 Music Video Wendy Shay – Psalm 35 feat. Sarkodie and Kuami Eugenebullet
4 Music Video: Shegah - Let's Go feat. Rashid Mettalbullet
5 Music Video: Shegah - Murder feat. Samini & Jupitarbullet
6 Music Video: Joyce Blessing - Onyankopon (GOD)bullet
7 Maa U - Deka (Unity)bullet
8 Music Video: Shatta Wale - Amountbullet
9 Music Video: Maa U - Holy Spiritbullet
10 Music Video: Kevin Jones - How It Goesbullet

Music

Kojo Antwi schools Ghanaian artistes
Normani and Calvin Harris feature Wizkid in 'Checklist'
Femi Kuti goes on European tour days after Felabration 2018
Kevin Jones - How It Goes
US-Ghanaian rapper Kevin Jones goes hard in “How It Goes” video
X
Advertisement