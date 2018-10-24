Shatta Wale debuts Billboard Charts with “Reign” album

news

Dancehall musician and record producer, Shatta Wale has debuted Billboard Chart, earning a place in its World Albums category.

The Zylofon Music signed artiste entered the charts with his most talked about album “Reign”, placing 6th on his debut.

Shatta Wale released his latest album Friday, October 13, and accompanied with a concert where 20,000 fans reportedly turned up.

READ MORE: Pulse Review: Shatta Wale’s Reign; revamped sounds, duplicated lyrical content

“Reign” album topped iTunes Top 100 Ghana chart in the first week on release. It also topped the World (Afrobeats) chart a few days later.

The album is made up of 17 tracks and features only one artiste – Olamide from Nigeria. Producers; MOG Beats, DJ Milzy, Damage Musik and Shawers Ebiem worked on the album.