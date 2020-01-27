It seems Shatta Wale’s video director went a little extra, allowing the singer to destroy his expensive car windscreen for his new music video.

Shatta’s Dodge Charger which costs around 30,000 US dollars was damaged with the aim of achieving some reality in his upcoming music video.

Compared to Sarkodie and Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale spends less on his music videos but it seems 2020 is a new era for his visuals.

He shared a photo from the video shoot on his Instagram with a tribute to late NBA legend Kobe Bryant: “F!”*k it ,we ain’t taking all this anywhere. RIP #kobe #LEGEND.”

RELATED: Sarkodie, Yvonne Nelson, Shatta Wale, Lydia Forson, others mourn Kobe Bryant

Fans have reacted to the video, with most of them bashing the multiple award-winning singer cum producer for ‘wasting his money’.

“This is mere stupidity on the part of him he would have donated this car to Osu children home or death and dumb in Teshie to sell this car to help this needy children, and destroying this car shouldn’t have done in public or show it I intagram,” user ‘akado22’ said, adding: “He should have gone to Kumasi magazine or any fitting shop in Ghana and get similar car like that for his music video , he just wants to tell Ghanaians that they are stupid to come to his show after all their hard working money exchanged for his show can be destroyed in a minute.”

Another user ‘yaa_blessing1’ wrote: “Windscreen dier, it not expensive. He can replace it.”

“Ghana we dey everything Dem go talk about it don't u guys c when hip hop artist in America do dat why don't dey also no dat der are people who are in need of help sia lie sie when oders do u hail Dem but when ur own dose it u blast Dem,” user ‘cyrilelom10’ said.

Watch the scene below.