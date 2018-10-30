Shatta Wale drops from Billboard Charts after one week

news

Musician Shatta Wale has dropped from the Billboard Charts after a week of entry.

The Zylofon Music/SM Empire label artiste debuted the Billboard Charts for the first time last week with his latest album, titled “Reign”.

The 17-track dancehall/afrobeats debuted the World Albums chart at number 6 on Billboard just after a week of release.

But, this week, the album has dropped from the chart, peaking at number 6 for failing to receive more sales.

In his first week of release, Shatta Wale dominated iTunes’ World Albums chart, Albums (Ghana) chart, Top 100 (Ghana) chart and had an essential created for him by Apple Music.

Wale held a massive album launch and concert for his first album under Zylofon Music.

The concert, held at the Fantasy Dome, Accra International Trade Fair Centre, reportedly saw over 20,000 fans in attendance.

Chinese singer Yixing Zhang (LAY) of Exo boy group has now dominated the World Albums chart with his latest album “NAMANANA: 03”.