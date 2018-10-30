Pulse.com.gh logo
Shatta Wale drops from Billboard Charts after one week

Shatta Wale's 17-track dancehall/afrobeats debuted the World Albums chart at number 6 on Billboard just after a week of release.

  • Published:
play

Musician Shatta Wale has dropped from the Billboard Charts after a week of entry.

The Zylofon Music/SM Empire label artiste debuted the Billboard Charts for the first time last week with his latest album, titled “Reign”.

READ MORE: Shatta Wale debuts Billboard Charts with “Reign” album

The 17-track dancehall/afrobeats debuted the World Albums chart at number 6 on Billboard just after a week of release.

play Shatta Wale at number 6 on Billboard

 

But, this week, the album has dropped from the chart, peaking at number 6 for failing to receive more sales.

ALSO READ: How Shatta Wale made it onto the Billboard Charts

In his first week of release, Shatta Wale dominated iTunes’ World Albums chart, Albums (Ghana) chart, Top 100 (Ghana) chart and had an essential created for him by Apple Music.

play Shatta Wale drops from Billboard Charts after one week

 

Wale held a massive album launch and concert for his first album under Zylofon Music.

RELATED ARTICLE: How Shatta Wale made it onto the Billboard Charts

The concert, held at the Fantasy Dome, Accra International Trade Fair Centre, reportedly saw over 20,000 fans in attendance.

Chinese singer Yixing Zhang (LAY) of Exo boy group has now dominated the World Albums chart with his latest album “NAMANANA: 03”.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

