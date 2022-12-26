Video: Shatta Wale and Medikal pack Accra Sports Stadium for Freedom Wave Concert

Thousands of fans trooped to the stadium to patronise and support the two artistes, who command large followings in the country.

In videos that have gone viral on social media, fans could be seen occupying every section of the stadium even before the show started.

The Freedom Wave Concert was also graced by other artistes, including Black Sherif, Wendy Shay, Quamina MP, Kofi Jamar, Phrimpong and Joey B.

Before the concert, Shatta Wale had expressed hope of filling the stadium following Wizkid’s no-show some weeks earlier.

"...if we want to fill the Accra Sports Stadium we can fill it but when we fill it they should say we have filled it because it is not easy...this December the fans can come and fill the other side. We want to invite everybody to come to celebrate Christmas with us,” the dancehall artiste said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

"I believe companies will pay huge sums to see the crowd lined up like this...all you see at the stadium is love...All those people you see at the stadium are like family members. We don't stress to even get these numbers to the stadium...this show (last year) we put out the flyer a week to the show. We didn't do a billboard or promo.”