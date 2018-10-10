Shatta Wale finally breaks silence on Sarkodie diss

news

Musician Shatta Wale has finally broken his silence on Sarkodie’s diss song released on Wednesday, October 10.

Fans have been patiently awaiting Shatta Wale’s response since Sarkodie’s ‘deadly’ diss song dropped.

The BET Award-winning artiste in his diss freestyle song titled “My Advice”, fired multiple subliminal shots at the “Local Champion”.

He jabbed him [Shatta Wale] over his boisterousness attitude, constant brags about his wealth and properties, reckless jabs at fellow musicians and his alleged blowjob video which recently went viral on the internet.

“Industry, future no looki promising//when a colleague enjoys en name tarnishing//when your hype vanishes//who gives a f**k ‘bout your chicken property? If being poor be like me//then Father I beg you//just bless me with poverty,” Sarkodie fired.

He dropped more bomb: “New money, new car, new house so you can’t think far//but time is running now//so we for raise bar//cos after some time na wo fame k) a//nobody go get time for your bullsh*t//so you for see the way you dey approach it//me mp3 w’as3m a anka me m3mma wo notice//3y3 w’agyimi kakra stay focus.”

But the Zylofon Music top artiste had a few words in his response. He took to Facebook to share the video for his hit single, “Dem Confuse” with the caption: “Things I said and they happening in reality ... My music is God.. FEAR HIM”.

Indirectly, he’s trying to say either Sarkodie or his fans are confused.

Whichever way, we are sure that Shatta Wale will soon release some missiles.