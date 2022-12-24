Shatta Wale hails Stonebwoy after Bhim concert

Shatta Wale was not left out of the excitement as the self-acclaimed dancehall king had a first-time experience of the concert, his joy and love for his colleague could not hold, and went ahead to congratulate him on his socials.

His tweet reads, "Today be the first time ago watch #Bhimconcert2022 and nobody see me, that was world top class performance.. Efo Eje agba agba"

Netizens have shared in the comment of the artist, some love to see the bond between these two stars grow bigger and others are equally anticipating a collaboration soon.