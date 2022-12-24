It was an absolute night of overdose excitement and vibes after thousands of music lovers filled up the much-acclaimed event center to experience great showmanship and performance from budding acts.
Shatta Wale hails Stonebwoy after Bhim concert
Most talented and controversial dancehall artist Shatta Wale has congratulated fellow mate Stonebwoy after his successful Bhim concert on Friday, December 23 at the Grand Arena.
Shatta Wale was not left out of the excitement as the self-acclaimed dancehall king had a first-time experience of the concert, his joy and love for his colleague could not hold, and went ahead to congratulate him on his socials.
His tweet reads, "Today be the first time ago watch #Bhimconcert2022 and nobody see me, that was world top class performance.. Efo Eje agba agba"
Netizens have shared in the comment of the artist, some love to see the bond between these two stars grow bigger and others are equally anticipating a collaboration soon.
The goal of the music’s biggest night, which attracts fans from all over the world, is not only to remain one of the most anticipated annual events in the city, but to connect the African-Caribbean roots through music, arts, and culture.
