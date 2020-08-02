American songstress Beyonce featured Shatta Wale on her album ‘Black is King’, but after a year of releasing the song, the video dropped just last week.

The music video has gained traction on social media and people from all walks of life have commended the self-acclaimed dancehall king of Ghana for lifting the flag of the West African nation high.

Kofi Kinaata has joined in the trend by showering praises on his colleague in the music industry Shatta Wale that his collaboration with Beyonce has paved way for other Ghanaian music artiste.

Speaking on UTV with Nana Ama Macbrown on the show “Untied Showbiz”, the Fante Rap God said, “The project is very big and we are proud of Shatta Wale and his breakthrough. This project shows some big guys are paving the way for us to make it through easily in our career”.

Shatta Wale born Charles Nii Armah Mensah has been top of trends this week after his works with the international singer, Beyounce went viral and received millions of views across the globe

Kofi Kinaata also performed live on UTV.

Watch his performance