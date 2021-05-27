Shatta Wale, Master Garzy to join Youngtrepreneurs's Music Production Workshop

Fifty (50) African creatives will be selected for July’s Youngtrepreneurs initiative, led by a cast of industry professionals who will provide emerging producers and engineers with the proper tools and guidance to help them navigate the business of music. During the four days, each participant will have the opportunity to combine theory and practical knowledge from guest instructors – including award winning producer Master Garzy; award-winning producer Kuvie; Mandy Aubry, Director of Business Development at Songtrust and Tope Salami, Esq, an entertainment lawyer from Whitestone’s Solicitors & Consultancy.

Topics to be covered will include music production, building client relationships, publishing rights, royalties, intellectual property (IP) protections, monetization and more.

Owusu, who is a sought-after Creative Director, Writer and Video Producer, has been named a Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 personality in 2020 and has worked with some of Africa’s top music stars, including Grammy-winning entertainer Burna Boy, M.Anifest, Davido and Stonebwoy, just to name a few. “Youngtrepreneurs is really excited for our next instalment of the Music Production workshop in July 2021,’ she said in a statement. “We have the distinct honour of working alongside seasoned professionals like Shatta Wale, as we continue with our mission to provide meaningful opportunities for growth, depth and development for aspiring talent in the African music industry,’ she explained.

Once selected, all 50 participants will be eligible for free legal consulting for thirty (30) days after the workshop, courtesy Whitestone’s Solicitors & Consultancy. They will also have their registration fee waived for free sign-up to Songtrust, which is the world’s largest technology solution for global music publishing royalty collection, administration and more.

Applications for the Youngtrepreneurs Music Workshop is now open, as of Saturday 1st May 2021.