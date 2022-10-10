Shatta Wale officially releases cover art for GOG album

The album which is to be launched on Monday, October 17, will also mark the African Dancehall King's 38th birthday celebration.

Ahead of the double celebration, Shatta on Monday dawn published the cover of the GOG album which has been widely shared across social media platforms by his teaming fans and followers.

The album cover pictures the head of Shatta Wale on a gold coin with 7 stars and 'GIFT OF GOD' embedded on it

He shared the artwork of the album on his Instagram page with the caption:

“Praise be to his name

GIFT OF GOD ALBUM COVER

Thank you all

“The Most Important Thing Is The Story Not The Script, And That’s The Gift Of God.

“Great Men Never Require Experiences. A Great Man is Hard On Himself, A small man is hard on others.

“This is a story you need to know, A story That Has Never Been Told. A life of a man that is pure as Gold.

“A man who fought for the masses, A man a who sacrificed himself for the masses. A man who chose God’s way over man’s dictations

“It is said in his kingdom, which is the shatta movement empire and I quote “ Rule Number 1, Shatta Wale is Always Right. Rule number 2, if you don’t understand, refer to rule number 1.

“He came, he saw, He conquered, ladies and gentlemen, without further I do, I introduce THE GIFT OF GOD ALBUM.”

Shatta Wale is yet to announce the official date for the release of the album.