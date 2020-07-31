In a Twitter post, he paid tribute to the later music producer, who sadly passed away in February 2019.

Shatta Wale was featured by Beyonce on the song “Already” which was part of the singer’s “The Lion King:The Gift” album.

The video for the song was officially released earlier today on YouTube, garnering almost 300,000 views within just two hours.

Taking to Twitter, Shatta Wale said he will go live to celebrate this feat with his teeming fans.

He, however, paid tribute to the late Willie Roi, describing him as a grate man to prophesied such a day.

“We have to Go Live today and celebrate this great achievement ..So don’t miss it. Party popper,” Shatta Wale wrote.

“But we can’t do it without Remembering all the things this great man Willi Roi said on radio !!! He said one day Ghana will witness just one great collabo!! R I P Legend !!!!! Salute !!!