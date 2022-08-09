Shatta Wale reaches new international milestone as RIAA Gold certified artiste

The song released through Parkwood Entertainment, LLC, in 2019 also featured American electronic dance music DJ trio, Major Lazer.

'Already' has been one of Shatta Wale's greatest collaborations. The song attracted international buzz following its release on the album by Beyonce. The popstar talking about the project said “It started out simple, in my backyard,” she said.

Interviewed by Ghanaian-British fashion editor for Vogue, Edward Enninful, Beyoncé disclosed that “I wanted to do one or two videos for The Gift album, then it just grew. Before we knew it, we were shooting in Nigeria, Ghana, London, Los Angeles, Johannesburg, and KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, where we filmed with the women of the Himba tribe.”

“It took an incredible group of creatives from all around the world, and so many of us were of African descent, telling a part of our own family’s story and its hidden history. Black Is King was a huge production that employed a large number of brilliant artists who may not typically see themselves working on a Disney project. Until now!”

When asked how she sees herself and her work in relation to the global black community, she gave a shout-out to Ghana and credited dancehall star Shatta Wale and dancer Dancegod Lloyd for their works on the song “Already” off the album.

“Shout out to Ghana! We shot there for the “Already” video. We worked with Shatta Wale and the choreographer Dancegod Lloyd. I am doing what my family has always done in celebrating and uplifting the black community.”

The dancehall artiste now joins Ghanaian musician, Fuse ODG who has also received gold certification by RIAA.

In 2020, the 'Antenna' hitmaker received RIAA Gold certification for his collaboration with Major Lazer and Nyla (Brick & Lace) on Light It Up Remix. The song (Light It Up Remix) went Gold on March 1, 2017.