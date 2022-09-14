Shatta Wale releases Afrobeats EP ahead of ‘Gift of God’ launch in October

The EP also bears the Afro-beats genre tag and comes a month ahead of the self-acclaimed African Dancehall King’s feverishly anticipated album called ‘Gift of God (GOG)’.

Last month while performing at the 2022 SummerStage music event in New York, the ‘On God’ hitmaker disclosed the album will be out on Monday, October 17, 2022.

The 'Truth EP' is the second extended play to be made available in order to promote the album ‘Gift Of God’. Previously was the ‘Gift Of God Chaff’.

‘GOG Chaff’ was a compilation of songs that didn’t make it to the final list of tracks on his forthcoming studio album, ‘Gift Of God’. ‘GOG Chaff’ houses four solid and dope tracks.

The tracks namely; ‘Cool Down‘, ‘I Pray‘ and ‘Love Is A Medicine‘ was produced by Beatz Vampire. The last track off this project, ‘Maya‘ owes production credit to Gigz Beatz. The entire installment was mixed and mastered by Da Maker Studios.

The ‘Gringo’ hit-maker, has also announced his retirement after the release of this album.