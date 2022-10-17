RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Shatta Wale celebrates birthday with new single “Cash Out” off his GOG album

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian Dancehall King, Shatta Wale is celebrating his birthday today, October 17.

The popular SM Boss marked his big day with the release of a single “Cash Out” off his yet-to-be released “Gift of God” album.

He announces the new single, CashOut, as his gift on his birthday.

"My birthday gift to all my fans across the world. I love you all. #CASHOUT IS HERE !! #GOGALBUM2022 IS HERE !! #JESUS.” he tweeted.

The first single from his much-anticipated, upcoming Gift of God Album, Cash Out, touches on Shatta Wale making money daily.

It was produced by Gold Up Music, an international producer who has worked with big dancehall names such as Elephant Man, Busy Signal, Konshens and a host of others.

The release of the song has brought social media to a standstill and has gotten Twitter talking already as they share their opinion on the track.

Some fans of Shatta Wale and music lovers were impressed with what they heard.

“I am not a shatta wale fan but his Cashout song is top notch” a tweet said, another also said “How Shatta Wale composed the #CashOut track should be studied in our schools”

“Shatta wale #Cashout song be serious monster hit" another said.

‘CashOut’ is trending at number 1 on Twitter and has thousands of views on YouTube.

Meanwhile, fans are still waiting for Shatta Wale to drop the “Gift of God” album which was previously scheduled for an October 17th release.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
