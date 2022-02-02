Shatta Wale said this whilst responding to reactions after he shared a teaser of his yet-to-be-released song.

Though he did not mention the country, however, some fans believe he is talking about Nigeria.

"Ajeeeeii Ghana ppl come listen something Some country ppl say I am copying their style of music as if they didn’t copy us to pass their WASSCE," he tweeted.

According to the relentless Ghanaian act who has been criticizing the Nigerian industry for not supporting Ghanaian music enough, he is now going to match them boot for boot when it comes to copying.