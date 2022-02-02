The Ghanaian dancehall act says some critics from a certain country are claiming that he is now copying their music.
Shatta Wale replies 'a certain country' that says he is now copying their music
Shatta Wale is trending again after teasing his fans with a new banger coupled with a social media drama.
Shatta Wale said this whilst responding to reactions after he shared a teaser of his yet-to-be-released song.
Though he did not mention the country, however, some fans believe he is talking about Nigeria.
"Ajeeeeii Ghana ppl come listen something Some country ppl say I am copying their style of music as if they didn’t copy us to pass their WASSCE," he tweeted.
According to the relentless Ghanaian act who has been criticizing the Nigerian industry for not supporting Ghanaian music enough, he is now going to match them boot for boot when it comes to copying.
"This time Ibe boot to boot oo... You no see anything yet, I will even copy how to be a president in your country," he said in the caption to the video below.
