It is when you find yourself in hot water that you know who your true loved ones are. And this is the situation Shatta found himself after the release of “My Advice” and only Bigail came to his defence.

In the video, the singer was heard giving lessons on what constitutes bragging and why Sarkodie should come back again on his ‘bragging’ punchline. Bigail said, “It’s for him so he’s flaunting it if you also have it you can show it off too … let us think and come back again.”

Unfortunately, everyone jumped ship after the missile was fired from the Sark nation for fear of being torn into pieces. Except for one person, who stood beside Shatta even when it seemed all hope was lost.

Let’s give some respect to Bigail music, who demonstrated that indeed behind every great man is a woman. Despite all other celebs either encouraging Sark or going mute like Shatta Michy, this brave woman came for Sakodie’s throat with a ferocious video.

WATCH VIDEO HERE: