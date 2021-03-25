Dancehall star Shatta Wale, rapper Sarkodie, afro-dancehall star Stonebwoy and Ghana’s youngest disc jockey, DJ Switch, have received nominations.

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy were listed in the “Best African Dancehall Entertainer” and will compete with Buffalo Souljah (South Africa), Patoranking (Nigeria) and Winky D (Zimbabwe) for the plaque.

Rapper Sarkodie’s historic “Black Love” virtual concert held last year during the lockdown has earned him a nod in the “Best Virtual Showcase/Concert” category. He competes with “Beenie Man vs Bounty Verzuz Battle”, “Rebel Salute” and “Reggae Sumfest” for the gong.

DJ Switch, who is Ghana’s youngest disc jockey and the youngest winner of Ghana DJ Awards’ “DJ of the Year”, received a nod in the “Best Young Entertainer (18 years and under)” category. Her competitors are DJ Whitney, Kailash and Wayne J.

Nigerian superstars Burna Boy, Davido, and Wizkid received nominations in the “Best Afrobeat Entertainer” category and will compete with Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania) and Master KG (South Africa).