Shatta Wale says his SUCK-SEX mixtape will end Sarkodie's career

Dancehall sensation Shatta Wale has revealed that he will soon release a mixtape in response to Sarkodie.

This follows a diss song released by the rapper titled “My Advice” which totally shred the SM boss to pieces.

In the freestyle song, Sarkodie called out Shatta Wale, referring to him as a braggart who needs to learn how to brand himself.

During his recent album launch, Shatta Wale described Sarkodie as a “nobody”, but gave no indication that he will reply the rapper.

However, the self-acclaimed dancehall king has now given the biggest hint that he will go after the Sarkcess boss.

In a Twitter post following “The Reign” album launch, Shatta Wale thanked his fans and revealed that he will release an ep for Sarkodie.

He wrote: “Career killer is back just woke up … what happen yesterday was Gods plan …Thank you shatta movement for the love and support… watch out for my S-U-C-K..S-E-X MIXTAPE.”

Shatta Wale finally launched his much talked about album titled “The Reign” on Saturday at the Fantasy dome in Accra.

The self-acclaimed dancehall king had a sold-out concert, with many of his ever-loving fans filling the whole place.