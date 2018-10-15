Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

Shatta Wale says his SUCK-SEX mixtape will end Sarkodie's career


Shatta Wale says his SUCK-SEX mixtape will end Sarkodie's career

The self-acclaimed dancehall king had a sold-out concert, with many of his ever-loving fans filling the whole place.

  • Published:
play Shatta Wale

Dancehall sensation Shatta Wale has revealed that he will soon release a mixtape in response to Sarkodie.

This follows a diss song released by the rapper titled “My Advice” which totally shred the SM boss to pieces.

In the freestyle song, Sarkodie called out Shatta Wale, referring to him as a braggart who needs to learn how to brand himself.

During his recent album launch, Shatta Wale described Sarkodie as a “nobody”, but gave no indication that he will reply the rapper.

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale's "Reign" album release has Twitter feeling so many emotions

However, the self-acclaimed dancehall king has now given the biggest hint that he will go after the Sarkcess boss.

In a Twitter post following “The Reign” album launch, Shatta Wale thanked his fans and revealed that he will release an ep for Sarkodie.

He wrote: “Career killer is back just woke up … what happen yesterday was Gods plan …Thank you shatta movement for the love and support…  watch out for my S-U-C-K..S-E-X MIXTAPE.”

Shatta Wale finally launched his much talked about album titled “The Reign” on Saturday at the Fantasy dome in Accra.

READ ALSO: Shatta Michy spotted rocking a gold ring after her engagement with Shatta Wale

The self-acclaimed dancehall king had a sold-out concert, with many of his ever-loving fans filling the whole place.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

AJ Nelson set to release “Africa Rise” album on November 23 AJ Nelson set to release “Africa Rise” album on November 23
NOT BROKE! Nana Boroo shows off flashy lifestyle in new video NOT BROKE! Nana Boroo shows off flashy lifestyle in new video
First copy of "Reign" album sold for GHC150,000 First copy of "Reign" album sold for GHC150,000
Shatta Wale's "Reign" album release has Twitter feeling so many emotions Shatta Wale's "Reign" album release has Twitter feeling so many emotions
Gospel musician Ben Adu is touching lives with music and medicine Gospel musician Ben Adu is touching lives with music and medicine
First thoughts on Davido's feature on Quavo's 'Swing' off his debut album ''Quavo Huncho'' First thoughts on Davido's feature on Quavo's 'Swing' off his debut album ''Quavo Huncho''

Recommended Videos

Trailer: Nana Boroo - Dada Naa Trailer Nana Boroo - Dada Naa
Celebrity News: Sarkodie disses Shatta Wale in new song Celebrity News Sarkodie disses Shatta Wale in new song
Pulse Playlist: Top 5 powerful Ghanaian songs released in 2018 Pulse Playlist Top 5 powerful Ghanaian songs released in 2018



Top Articles

1 Shatta Wale's "Reign" album release has Twitter feeling so many emotionsbullet
2 Songs of the month 10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018bullet
3 First copy of "Reign" album sold for GHC150,000bullet
4 #MyAdvice Shatta Wale finally breaks silence on Sarkodie dissbullet
5 Reign Clothing Line Did Sarkodie just turn Shatta Wale from...bullet
6 #MyAdvice Here’s why Sarkodie dissed Shatta Walebullet
7 Pulse List Top Ghanaian albums of the year 2018 (thus far)bullet
8 Pulse Power List Powerful Ghanaian songs released in 2018bullet
9 #kupechallenge Meet the Ghanaian guy who created the...bullet
10 Shut up! Sarkodie fans diss Bigail for defending...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sarkodie - My Advice (Freestyle)bullet
2 Music Video Wendy Shay – Psalm 35 feat. Sarkodie and Kuami Eugenebullet
3 Video Ras Kuuku - I Love Youbullet
4 Audio Kwaw Kese - Porkumbullet
5 Audio Guru – She Be Some Way feat. Sarkodiebullet
6 Music Video Darkovibes - Tomorrowbullet
7 Video of 'Mane Me' Stonebwoy hasn’t paid me for ‘Mane Me’...bullet
8 Music Video Maccasio X Sarkodie - BiibiBa Challengebullet
9 Music Video Trigmatic - Where We Dey Gobullet
10 Audio Okyeame Kwame - Made In Ghana feat. Kidibullet

Music

Asamoah Gyan invites Ras Kuuku after jamming to his “Wo” song
Photos Asamoah Gyan invites Ras Kuuku after jamming to his “Wo” song
Teephlow
#Forgive Teephlow is a problem - Dada Hafco
Okumfuor Kwadee
Okumfuor Kwadee I don’t want to record with any mainstream act - Rapper
Awal and Giovanni at MTN Hitmaker 7
MTN Hitmaker 7 Kaywa gives Awal two salutes for splendid performance
X
Advertisement