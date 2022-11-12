RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Shatta Wale sends a message to Hajia 4real "Mona God will see you through Ok"

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Musician Shatta Wale has in a post shared on his social media sent a message to Hajia 4real, who has allegedly been arrested in the UK for $8m fraud.

Shatta Wale
The artist in his post wrote, "Mona, God will see you through Ok, just believe in that sweet soul spirit. I'm praying here for you...I'm so sad"

Hajia 4real and Shatta Wale have been known to be good friends aside from music hence the artist has been saddened by the unfortunate news

His message and reaction come on the back of Hajia 4real's alleged arrest in the United Kingdom in connection with $8m fraud

Hajia 4real, in the company of some Ghanaian celebrities, traveled to the UK for the Ghana music awards UK and has since not returned.

In the late hours of Friday, Nov 11, social media was buzzing after rumors hit that Mona Fiaz Montrage known as Hajia 4real has been busted in the UK, there have been several reactions from netizens on social media concerning the alleged case.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
