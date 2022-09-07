Shatta Wale sets another record; becomes 1st African to top Apple Reggae USA chart

Shatta Wale's song titled ‘Property’ won him the first slot on the chart surpassing Shaggy with his songs ‘Angel’ and ‘It wasn’t me’, Bob Marley’s Three Little Birds, Jimmy Cliff, and Wayne Wonder, among other well-known artistes around the world.

'Property' by the Ghanaian music star who has a song with Beyonce, earned him the enviable feature released on December 18, 2020. The tune was part of the ‘Jamaican Garrison Christmas compilation’ released in 2020 and executive produced by the Contractor Music Group, a marketing company in Jamaica.

The award-winning Dancehall artiste’s song comes after Nigerian artiste, Mr Eazi, who was the first African artiste to be crowned on the non-Reggae chart of USA iTunes.

Still on the international scene, Shatta’s ‘On God’ track has also been nominated for the ‘Anthem of the Year’ category for 2022’s edition of the BreakTudo Awards in Brazil.

A few weeks ago, Shatta Wale also became the second Ghanaian artiste to be RIAA Gold certified. According to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), Shatta Wale's 'Already' collaboration with Beyonce for her 'The Lion King: The Gift' has reached the huge feat on Monday (August 08) after garnering over 500,000 unit sales in US.

The song released through Parkwood Entertainment, LLC, in 2019 also featured American electronic dance music DJ trio, Major Lazer.

'Already' has been one of Shatta Wale's greatest collaborations. The song attracted international buzz following its release on the album by Beyonce. The popstar talking about the project said “It started out simple, in my backyard,” she said.

Interviewed by Ghanaian-British fashion editor for Vogue, Edward Enninful, Beyoncé disclosed that “I wanted to do one or two videos for The Gift album, then it just grew. Before we knew it, we were shooting in Nigeria, Ghana, London, Los Angeles, Johannesburg, and KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, where we filmed with the women of the Himba tribe.”

The dancehall artiste joined Ghanaian musician, Fuse ODG who has also received gold certification by RIAA. In 2020, the 'Antenna' hitmaker received RIAA Gold certification for his collaboration with Major Lazer and Nyla (Brick & Lace) on Light It Up Remix. The song (Light It Up Remix) went Gold on March 1, 2017.