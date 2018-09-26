Pulse.com.gh logo
Shatta wale shows off house and luxurious cars in response to Kwaw


  • Published:
Shatta wale shows off house and luxurious cars in response to Kwaw play

Shatta and Kwaw

Seems the beef between Shatta Wale and Kwaw Kese is not dying anytime soon because a response from the Shatta camp has arrived.

The King of the Reign Album is seen showing off a house and cars in a video. He is heard saying, “Who the f**k is saying I ain’t got no shit but I like talking?” This I believe is in response to a video the Abodam Hitmaker made, where he claimed that Shatta lived in a rented house.

READ ALSO: Fix your ‘wele’ mouth and stop giving Michy out for loans- Kwaw Kese replies Shatta Wale

The genesis of back and forth between the two musicians is presumed to have started when Shatta Wale said Kwaw and Sarkodie are poor. This obviously did not go down well with Kwaw, who came hard at Shatta.

Shatta in a video has rebutted by showing off his cars which includes a G-Wagon in a big compound. Featured in the compound inclusive of the cars are a large pool and a pool house.  Has he redeemed himself from Kwaw’s punches?

READ ALSO: See what Sarkodie's manager has for Shatta Wale

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

