Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy are not creative - Kwame Nkrumah Tikese

According to him, most Ghanaian musicians enjoy copying from foreigners blindly.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Stonebwoy, Kwame Nkrumah Tikese and Shatta Wale play

Stonebwoy, Kwame Nkrumah Tikese and Shatta Wale

Radio personality Kwame Nkrumah Tikese believes top Ghanaian reggae/dancehall musicians, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, are not creative when it comes to music.

The host of ‘Ade Akye Abia’ morning show on Okay FM made the assertion Friday, October 19, during the newspaper review segment.

According to him, most Ghanaian musicians enjoy copying from foreigners blindly.

Kwame, who is a graduate from the Winneba School of Music, said the influx of Pidgin language in most of the songs performed by Ghanaian musicians are as a result of ‘copy and paste’ attitude.

play Kwame Nkrumah Tikese

 

He mentioned that Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale are among the musicians who have failed to create genuine contents using their creative minds.

“Stonebwoy is not creative…he sounds like Little John. Shatta Wale is also the same. They are not creative,” he said, adding that “I’m only criticising their songs, not their personalities.”

He also expressed his disappointment in the ongoing beef between the two.

Kwame Nkrumah Tikese is also a keyboardist and was once a piano instructor. He has composed several choral songs as well.

