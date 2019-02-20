He said he is planning on organising a workshop to teach his colleague artistes how to make hit songs.

According to him, all interested artistes must first register in order to partake in his workshop.

“All those musicians finding it difficult to get a hit song in Ghana and make money, please I am telling you today that there is a way,” Shatta Wale said in a Facebook post.

“And unless I tell you, but to tell you, you need to come register and join us in a workshop program I about to unveil,” he added.

The “Island” hit maker has been one of the most talked-about musicians in the Ghana music industry since relaunching his career.

Despite often dividing opinion, the controversial dancehall artiste commands one of the largest fan armies in the country at the moment.

Last year, Shatta Wale launched his album, titled ‘Reign’, which has received good reviews so far.

He is also the man behind numerous hit songs, including ‘Mahama paper’, ‘Kakai’, ‘Gringo’ and currently ‘My level’.