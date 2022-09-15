Shatta Wale turns heat on Ghanaian media pundits in new single 'Mr Pundit'

He threw shots at the media personalities who sit on the radio and television shows to badmouth him and talk down on his achievements over the years.

The chorus of his self-produced song sees him singing; “Mr Pundit who tell you say I be your mate? You no go fit intimidate me.”

In the second verse of the song, Shatta Wale questions their knowledge of an artist's creative process and accuses them of being local champions.

He further questioned their wealth asking about the properties they owned and if they have ever purchased a first-class ticket.

Shatta Wale then came to the conclusion that they can only pass snide remarks at him because they are in Accra, which he describes as a village.

This single comes days after Sarkodie reprimanded journalists for belittling his achievements.

In an interview with the social media sensation, Firestick, Sarkodie stated that the personalities within the Ghanaian media landscape have no moral right to criticize Ghanaian musicians or instruct them on what they have to do with their music brands.

He said that until Ghanaian media personalities have bettered or attained the standards of world media platforms like the BBC, they have no moral right to criticize Ghanaian musicians.

Shatta Wale is known to be an advert critic of entertainment pundits in the country.

Shatta Wale is a Ghanaian reggae-dancehall artist known for his best-known singles are "Dancehall King", "My level" and "We taking over". He is also known for ‘Already’ from Beyoncé's ‘Black is King’ Album which featured Major Lazer.

His song "Dancehall King" earned him the Artiste of the Year at the 2014 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

In 2014, he peaked to number 38 on E.tv's "Top 100 Most Influential Ghanaian" Awards chart. He has since then appeared on the chart every year. He was ranked "Most Influential Musician" on social media in 2017.