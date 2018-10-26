Pulse.com.gh logo
10 things that have happened in Ghana music since Shatta Wale’s Reign album and Billboard Charts entry

There have been a lot of interesting happenings since Shatta Wale released his "Reign" album and Billboard Charts entry. Here are a few.

If you’re one of those who believes the Ghana music industry is a boring one, you absolutely have had a change of mind since Sarkodie’s diss track to Shatta Wale. Or maybe not.

Ghana has a lot of musical talents. The likes of Daddy Lumba, Kojo Antwi and many others have shown this previously.

Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, King Promise, Shatta Wale, M.anifest, Medikal, EL, Guru, Edem, Kuami Eugene, Becca, MzVee, KiDi, Wendy Shay among others have taken the mantle and doing amazing works.

However, one can’t deny Shatta Wale is a force when it comes to shaking the music industry.

The Reign Album, the latest of his releases has sparked a host of events in the country. The ‘Freedom’ hitmaker who filled the Fantasy Dome, one of Ghana’s biggest events centres now calls it ‘Shatta’s Ark’.

READ MORE: 6 Ghanaian artistes who entered Billboard Charts

That’s not it. There’s more. Shatta Wale entered the Billboard Charts placing 6th on World Albums category.

This feat has caused a host of controversies on the Ghana music scene. There is support. There is competition.

Above all, there have been a lot of interesting happenings since Shatta Wale released his "Reign" album. Here are a few.

1. Wizkid released the video he shot with Tiwa Savage in Ghana

 

2. R2Bees released “Boys Kasa” featuring youngsters; King Promise, Kwesi Arthur, Darkovibes, Rjz, Spacely, Humble Dis, Medikal and B4Bonah

 

3. Sarkodie released "Homicide" featuring La Même Gang

READ MORE: Stonebwoy removes Sean Paul from “Epistles of Mama” album, changes release date

4. Chymny Crane dissed Sarkodie with “Advice Yourself”

 

5. Komofour fired shots at Charterhouse Ghana Limited for not awarding him

 

6. Sarkodie tweeted the “Highest” album...again

READ MORE: Top Ghanaian songs trending on YouTube this week

7. Wendy Shay released a controversial video for “The Boy is Mine” featuring Eno Barony

8. Kwaw Kese got jealous about Shatta Wale’s Billboard debut

9. Medikal released “How Much” remix video with  Sarkodie and Omar Sterling

 

10. Stonebwoy re-releases his 2017 album (same songs minus Sean Paul collab “Most Original)

 

