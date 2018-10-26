10 things that have happened in Ghana music since Shatta Wale’s Reign album and Billboard Charts entry

There have been a lot of interesting happenings since Shatta Wale released his "Reign" album and Billboard Charts entry. Here are a few.
Ghana has a lot of musical talents. The likes of Daddy Lumba, Kojo Antwi and many others have shown this previously.
Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, King Promise, Shatta Wale, M.anifest, Medikal, EL, Guru, Edem, Kuami Eugene, Becca, MzVee, KiDi, Wendy Shay among others have taken the mantle and doing amazing works.
However, one can’t deny Shatta Wale is a force when it comes to shaking the music industry.
The Reign Album, the latest of his releases has sparked a host of events in the country. The ‘Freedom’ hitmaker who filled the Fantasy Dome, one of Ghana’s biggest events centres now calls it ‘Shatta’s Ark’.
READ MORE: 6 Ghanaian artistes who entered Billboard Charts
That’s not it. There’s more. Shatta Wale entered the Billboard Charts placing 6th on World Albums category.
This feat has caused a host of controversies on the Ghana music scene. There is support. There is competition.
Above all, there have been a lot of interesting happenings since Shatta Wale released his "Reign" album. Here are a few.
READ MORE: Stonebwoy removes Sean Paul from “Epistles of Mama” album, changes release date
READ MORE: Top Ghanaian songs trending on YouTube this week