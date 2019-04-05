"I have realised that most of the female artistes are sinking because they don't get the support that they need. Event organisers don't really put us on the bill that much. People are not investing in the female artistes that is why don't see them performing as well as not getting their videos played on TV stations," she expressed.

In reaction to why all the female acts are moving to Accra in order to perform better, the Greater Accra Regional MUSIGA Secretary said, Accra is not the solution.

She stated that the problem is a lack of investment in female acts. She pleaded with investors to invest in the female acts to help them build a stronger brand to enable them to stay at one place and work.

"I don't think Accra is the solution. Everybody feels that most of the things are done in Accra so if they come to Accra, they are going to make it. But the only problem is that we are not getting people to invest in the female artistes. Because with an investor, it doesn't matter where you are. It is just a matter of people investing in them and building a brand for them. As I said, we need investors," she responded.

The Dancehall godmother revealed that she is embarking on an all-girls project in order to build a thicker and stronger brand for the female artistes in the industry. This, in turn, will help market the girls for investment. She also urged the female artistes to collaborate with each other when needed and stop rivalry amongst themselves.

"I am bringing most of the girls in the industry under one umbrella so that they can be hired and we can put them on the map. Because when they are on the map, automatically Ghana is there. I believe when we come together, we will become and when we vibe on one rhythm, it will make people pay attention to us."

Shegah was interviewed for the first time in the Volta Region on the hottest reggae show, 'AfrikanTrainShow" in the region on Agboo FM hosted by Blakk Senses 'Di-Afrikan General' which highlights local and international reggae/dancehall artistes.