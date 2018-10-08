Sherry Boss offers Shatta Wale ₵1 million for "Reign" album

news

Rapper/entrepreneur Sherry Boss has offered to purchase hard copies of Shatta Wale's "Reign" album for ₵1 million in support of the project.

In an interview on Pink FM, he said Shatta Wale has been an inspiration to him for years and now that he has been blessed, donating ₵1 million to his album project is the least he can do to pay him back.

"I came from the street like Shatta Wale and I know how stressful it is to make life on the street. One thing I love about Shatta Wale is that he likes to give to the needy.

He might act tough, rude, bad, wrong, and what have you, but the love he has for his people on the street never dies, regardless. Since I got my breakthrough I haven't really kept in touch with the Gringo man but with his album getting closer and all the attention he is giving it, I can only give ₵1 million to let him know the street appreciates his love and care for them," Sherry Boss stated.

READ MORE: Christiana Awuni chases Tracy Boakye over GHC10,000

Asked if he has made any effort on reaching Shatta Wale about this offer, Sherry Boss claimed he has been calling Shatta Wale for some time now but seems he doesn't pick up calls from unknown numbers.

However, he is still trying to get in touch with him and arrange how best to present this offer.

Sherry Boss has been in the music industry for years but went silent for a while after his song with the rap prophet, Obrafour was released under his Execution Entertainment label.

He urged the media to help him get this message to Shatta Wale since his efforts are not going through to him.