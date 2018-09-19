Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

Shola Baybe recruits Nero X for new single “Fakye”, drops Sept. 21


Shola Baybe Songstress recruits Nero X for new single “Fakye”, drops Sept. 21

Shola Baybe has announced her sophomore single, titled “Fakye”.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Shola Baybe play

Shola Baybe

New rising Ghanaian songstress Shola Baybe has announced her sophomore single, titled “Fakye”.

“Fakye”, which literally means ‘forgive’ in Ghanaian language, Twi, features 2016 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards’ “Best New Artiste of the Year” nominee Nero X.

Signed to Silverline Records, Shola made an impressive entry into the music industry a year ago with her debut single, “In Love With You”, which was accompanied by a classic music video.

play Shola Baybe's "Fakye" cover artwork

READ MORE: Bisa Kdei drops "Fakye" video off "Highlife Konnect" album

With her upcoming Afrobeats record, Shola's sprouting career looks promising and may soon be sharing the same stage with mainstream artistes.

According to Shola, “Fakye” concept focuses on forgiveness and urges fans to adopt the practice no matter the circumstances.

“The song talks about forgiveness which a lot of people find it difficult to do. So, this song advises people to forgive no matter the situation because if you forgive someone you will be saved.”

play Shola Baybe

ALSO READ: Morgan Heritage in Ghana to shoot new video with Stonebwoy & Diamond Platnumz

She said the song targets both young and old and is suitable for every occasion

“Fakye” is expected to be released for streaming on Friday, September 21.

“Fans should expect something big to hit GH [Ghana] and beyond, and after ‘Fakye’, another one is set to also drop soon,” Shola assured fans.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Photo: Morgan Heritage in Ghana to shoot new video with Stonebwoy & Diamond Platnumz Photo Morgan Heritage in Ghana to shoot new video with Stonebwoy & Diamond Platnumz
WATCH: Bisa Kdei drops "Fakye" video off "Highlife Konnect" album WATCH Bisa Kdei drops "Fakye" video off "Highlife Konnect" album
The Unstoppable: DJ Sly recruits Zeal and Miyaki for upcoming single "Gyae Dede" The Unstoppable DJ Sly recruits Zeal and Miyaki for upcoming single "Gyae Dede"
I regret not collaborating with Ebony – Wendy Shay reveals I regret not collaborating with Ebony – Wendy Shay reveals
Naija Combo: How to dance shaku shaku in these simple steps Naija Combo How to dance shaku shaku in these simple steps
Photos: Okyeame Kwame holds listening session for 'Made In Ghana' album Photos Okyeame Kwame holds listening session for 'Made In Ghana' album

Recommended Videos

Music Video: Bisa Kdei - Fakye Music Video Bisa Kdei - Fakye
Video: 'Shatta Wale has no proper training' – Obrafour Video 'Shatta Wale has no proper training' – Obrafour
Video: S3fa - Odo Yewu Video S3fa - Odo Yewu



Top Articles

1 Songs of the month 10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018bullet
2 Fun facts 5 things you didn’t know about Supa (Ghana 2Pac)bullet
3 Did you see? 7 hidden messages in Shatta Wale’s “The Reign” album...bullet
4 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of April 2018bullet
5 The hit list! 5 best Kuami Eugene songsbullet
6 Ghana 2Pac Supa talks growing up, music, favourite artistes,...bullet
7 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
8 King Promise - Abenabullet
9 Ghana2pac “You are an illiterate”-Supa lashes out at Patapaabullet
10 Naija Combo How to dance shaku shaku in these simple stepsbullet

Top Videos

1 Video Akwaboah - Hold Me Down ft. Efya & TxTbullet
2 Video Wendy Shay drops new song titled 'Astalavist' (Official Video)bullet
3 Video Obibini - Ahye Me feat. KiDibullet
4 Video KiDi - Thunderbullet
5 Video Diana Hamilton - Mo Ne Yo (Well Done)bullet
6 Video S3fa - Odo Yewubullet
7 Music Video Victor AD - Wetin We Gainbullet
8 Video Darkovibes - Stay Woke feat. Stonebwoybullet
9 Joe Mettle My everything official videobullet
10 Music Video Kofi Mole - Mensah feat. Kwesi Arthurbullet

Music

I am impressed with Rufftown Records work  -Wendy Shay
Wendy Shay I am impressed with Rufftown Records work -Singer
Baroe - Lele (Prod. by ODB)
LISTEN Baroe drops "Lele" to empower African women
Wizkid Pop star to name next album after son, ''Zion''
Video 'Shatta Wale has no proper training' – Obrafour
X
Advertisement