Shola Baybe recruits Nero X for new single “Fakye”, drops Sept. 21

New rising Ghanaian songstress Shola Baybe has announced her sophomore single, titled “Fakye”.

“Fakye”, which literally means ‘forgive’ in Ghanaian language, Twi, features 2016 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards’ “Best New Artiste of the Year” nominee Nero X.

Signed to Silverline Records, Shola made an impressive entry into the music industry a year ago with her debut single, “In Love With You”, which was accompanied by a classic music video.

With her upcoming Afrobeats record, Shola's sprouting career looks promising and may soon be sharing the same stage with mainstream artistes.

According to Shola, “Fakye” concept focuses on forgiveness and urges fans to adopt the practice no matter the circumstances.

“The song talks about forgiveness which a lot of people find it difficult to do. So, this song advises people to forgive no matter the situation because if you forgive someone you will be saved.”

She said the song targets both young and old and is suitable for every occasion

“Fakye” is expected to be released for streaming on Friday, September 21.

“Fans should expect something big to hit GH [Ghana] and beyond, and after ‘Fakye’, another one is set to also drop soon,” Shola assured fans.