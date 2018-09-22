Pulse.com.gh logo
Sinach and others brought down heaven at Women In Worship


Music Concert Sinach, Ohemaa Mercy, Ceccy Twum, Tagoe Sister & Amy Newman brought down heaven at Women In Worship 2018

The all-female worship event had all-female gospel singers lead the worship.

The second edition of the Women in Worship concert went down on thursday September 20, 2018, at the Perez Dome in Accra with patrons being treated to joyous ministrations from all the stars who were billed to perform.

The all-female worship event had all-female gospel singers lead the worship. The stars who performed at the show included Ohemaa Mercy, Ceccy Twum, Tagoe Sisters, Amy Newman, Minister Kekeli, Jackie Mpare with its headline act as Sinach, Internationally renowned gospel act from Nigeria.

The singer ‘I Know Who I Am’,  was the most anticipated act of the night. Sinach gave believers at the program a good account of herself.

That not withstanding, Ghana’s very own top gospel musicians; Ohemaa Mercy, Amy Newman, Cece Twum and Tagoe Sisters and others also took patrons before the heavenly thrones when they took the microphone at the Women in Worship Concert.

