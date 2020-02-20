This has got many people on social media wondering if this is the same singer who “gospelized” Kinaata’s “Things Fall Apart”.

Some people have gone as far as registering their disappointment because they were of the opinion that NaaNa Blu is a gospel musician looking at the way and manner she performed “Things Fall Apart” which was played in some churches across the country.

The video which hit the internet has been shared on various social media platforms and it shows the Musician, NaaNa Blu being smooched as she twerks seductively in what we believe to be a music video shoot for her hit single “Sugar Cane”

Having impressively performed “Things Fall Apart” to the point that her version has been played in many Churches, the turnout of events is disappointing to say the least, but we cannot judge, can we? She never said she was a gospel musician, we all just assumed.

As mentioned, fans are anticipating to see the twerking video in her new music video for “Sugar Cane” which is expected to be released today (Feb. 20).