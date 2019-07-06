Rashelle Blue drops double release “Hello” and “Akosombo” under her own label, Golden Girl Records (GGR)

It has been a year since Rashelle Blue dropped her debut single “My Thing” under Highly Spiritual Music.

After a long wait, she is back with a ground-breaking twin release.

That's right - two singles, with two official music videos at once. She is doing this under her new management, and under the release of Golden Girl Records LTD of which the Golden Girl herself is CEO.

The first single “Hello” is produced and co-written by rising star Camidoh (“For My Lover” & "Yawa").

"Hello" tells a story of a girl who knows she’s been spotted by a man.

Plain and simple, she knows he just wants to say hello. She playfully rejects him and does not let him in, but deep down feels attracted to him.

She sings about how she and her girls live a trouble free and no drama life, focusing on happiness and caring less about material things.

They don’t need anything from anyone, because they've already got it all - pure joy in life.

This is a summer jam with wonderful melodies graced by Rashelle’s vocals and flow.

The second single “Akosombo” is a continuation of "Hello". This song is produced by the talented and gifted Ghana-based producer Samsney and written by Rashelle herself.

The same guy, who initially spotted Rashelle in “Hello” is still trying his luck in getting a chance with her.

This time she gives him her terms and conditions, which is to take her to the famous resort of Akosombo, Ghana.

She reflects on what their life together would be like, how they’d become a power couple and take over, yet still emphasizing her worth.

Eventually, he wins her over and a love story begins. With this record, we've got yet another summer jam and festival hit.

With this twin-release, Rashelle presents two official music videos, directed by French extraordinaire, V Negga, who has co-directed the likes of Tory Lanez, Maleek Berry and more.

The visuals are high end and commercial, suitable for the global music market.

Be a part of this evolutionary movement - this is just the beginning. In the words of Rashelle, “do it all, or don’t do it at all”.

The singles will be available on all major platforms, such as iTunes and Spotify- and the official music videos will be on Vevo.