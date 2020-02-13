Produced by Konfem, the Black Avenue Muzik signee dished out the sizzling mid-tempo afro-pop jam which calls out sexual predators – men who take advantage of vulnerable ladies after impressing them with gifts.

Medikal, who delivered captivating bars to cushion S3fa, put himself in the shoes of such men and drew the line between sexual predators and innocent women.

While sending the cryptic message, S3fa – who earned two nominations at this year’s 3Music Awards – recruited one of Ghana’s most sought-after film directors, Kofi Awuah, who puts his creativity game to test by perfectly blending the concept of the song with the video.

Even though the costuming might be questioned by some perverts who may defend themselves over the classic visual which is a bit ‘sensualised’, the concept was well-executed.

Stream the full video below