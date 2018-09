news

Black Avenue Muzik's sensational singer S3fa finally drops the long awaited music video to her smash hit single "Odo Yewu".

The beautiful young rising star has been making airwaves lately with the release of her second official single "Odo Yewu" under the label.

PKMI directed this amazing video which takes viewers through love and romance between S3fa and a special someone.

Enjoy the full music video below.