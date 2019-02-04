This love song features Stonebwoy's Burniton Music Group signee, Kelvynboy.

Titled “Conner Conner”, the song talks about the sweetness of love, and how fun it is especially with the right one.

Indeed, when it comes to good music, Sista Afia is one of the few God gifted musicians who can deliver that to fans.

We are in the month of love and Sista Afia just served us this song to spice up our love lives.

The audio for “Conner Conner” was produced by Ivan, with video directed by multiple award winning director, Xbillz Ebenezer.

Enjoy the song from below.