Over the years Sista Afia is noted for putting young talents on the map and after having a series of successful hit songs and features. The singer has acknowledged that she deems it necessary to support the upcoming ones as well.

Keeping to her words, Sista Afia chanced on a video of a budding singer, Freddy Blaze, and she couldn't help than to mount a search for the young talent for a feature. "Where is he I need to work with him ASAP...," she wrote.

Working with Sista Afia, who is described by many as the hottest female musician in Ghana at the moment, is definitely a piece of welcoming news for the fast-rising talented singer to cement his presence in the Ghanaian music space.

Accordingly, he replied, "oh ok big sis, I dey anytime link up make we do this".

Sista Afia falls in love with Freddy Blaze's craft

Freddy Blaze who has been making waves in Kumerica, where he is based, has worked with other big acts such as including Lil Win, Strongman Burner, Amerado among others. His latest work is "Dede" which has attracted the "Jeje" singer to fall in love with his craft.

The song comes with its official visuals, check it out below and don't forget your review is welcomed.