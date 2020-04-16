Her response comes following the release of two diss songs; “Over” and “No Size” from her rival.

Even though Fella Makafui dropped some savage bars on her two songs, Sister Derby hit back harder with subtle shades and cryptic messages.

“Na wo nim s3 he dey plus me/Nanso you want minus me/Then we get plans multiply/But you take adwenfi come divide” Derby slammed Fella over her break up with Medikal.

The slow-tempo afro-pop jam which also features Tneeya was produced by KC Beatz and video directed by Oskhari.

This is the first music video released by the Auzy Media signee in 2020.

Enjoy the full music video below