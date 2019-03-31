Sister Derby was responding to a social media question on who Ghana’s best rapper at the moment was.

In a tweet on March 30, 2019, the singer and model, quote-tweeted a question from entertainment news platform Muse Africa when the portal asked who Ghanaians thought was the best rapper in the country.

This would come as a surprise to her fans and Ghanaian who know of how her heart was sadly broken by the rapper.

The ex-lovers infamously broke up about some eight months ago after dating for a period around three years. The break up later saw the “Ayekoo” rapper dating actress Fella Makafui whom reports say he was secretly seeing behind Sister Derby.

Many believe the actress’ secret affairs with the Medikal caused his break up with Derby but as MDK has put it now, he never cheated on the African Mermaid.