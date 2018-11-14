Whoever wrote that, “Hell had no fury like a woman scorned” probably had Sister Derby in mind. The musician has played a 1,000 cash bounty on her #kakalika nemesis.
Sister Derby posted a video of herself singing her song, Kakalika Love but it’s the caption that made us to the double tap and the double-take. She wrote, “I would never fight the other woman … I would just walk out …what about you?”
She also added this part which caught our eye. She continued, “Send your #Kakalikachallenge videos … after posting on IG with the hashtags. 1,000 cash to be won each week till Christmas!” Are you as dumbfounded as I am?
The fashion muse released the hit single, Kakalika Love after her ex, Medikal decided to end their relationship publicly and usher in his new bae with a diss song targeted at her. Fortunately or unfortunately, it has ignited a trend where many women are identifying with her situation.
Derbykal may be no more but Christmas shopping is forever!
