This may be the best breakup saga of all time. Not only are they dropping dope songs, but Sister Derby takes it up a notch with 1,000 cash price for #kakalika challenge videos.

Sister Derby posted a video of herself singing her song, Kakalika Love but it’s the caption that made us to the double tap and the double-take. She wrote, “I would never fight the other woman … I would just walk out …what about you?”

She also added this part which caught our eye. She continued, “Send your #Kakalikachallenge videos … after posting on IG with the hashtags. 1,000 cash to be won each week till Christmas!” Are you as dumbfounded as I am?

The fashion muse released the hit single, Kakalika Love after her ex, Medikal decided to end their relationship publicly and usher in his new bae with a diss song targeted at her. Fortunately or unfortunately, it has ignited a trend where many women are identifying with her situation.

Derbykal may be no more but Christmas shopping is forever!

