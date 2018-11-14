Pulse.com.gh logo
Sister Derby offers 1,000 cash prize weekly for the #Kakalika challenge videos

Whoever wrote that, “Hell had no fury like a woman scorned” probably had Sister Derby in mind. The musician has played a 1,000 cash bounty on her #kakalika nemesis.

Sister Derby on the Kakalika Challenge

This may be the best breakup saga of all time. Not only are they dropping dope songs, but Sister Derby takes it up a notch with 1,000 cash price for #kakalika challenge videos.

Sister Derby posted a video of herself singing her song, Kakalika Love but it’s the caption that made us to the double tap and the double-take. She wrote, “I would never fight the other woman … I would just walk out …what about you?”

 

She also added this part which caught our eye. She continued, “Send your #Kakalikachallenge videos … after posting on IG with the hashtags. 1,000 cash to be won each week till Christmas!” Are you as dumbfounded as I am?

The fashion muse released the hit single, Kakalika Love after her ex, Medikal decided to end their relationship publicly and usher in his new bae with a diss song targeted at her. Fortunately or unfortunately, it has ignited a trend where many women are identifying with her situation.

Derbykal may be no more but Christmas shopping is forever!

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

 

