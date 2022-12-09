Sofie unites with Sister Deborah for new Afrobeat bop ‘We Dey’

There’s an ongoing sense of excitement to the tune, with delightful vocals from Sofie that flow over the bass-rich percussive instrumentation further adorned by Napoleon Nartey’s bright electric guitar riffs.

Sofie and Sister Derby Pulse Ghana

Sister Deborah doesn’t hold back on her beautiful tone and often-humorous rhymes either. Her bubbly personality culminates in an experience that is infinitely bop-worth, or as Sofie coins it, “an incredible journey unlike any other”.

One of the fresh new faces of 2022, Sofie is a Ghanaian singer-songwriter and producer who recently moved to LA and is pursuing music, performing and collaborating with other artists out there.

She is an alumna of the Berklee College of Music, blessed with an unforgettable voice that has yielded two EP’s and a stellar line of releases this year alone: ‘Blur’, ‘Distance’ (with Matthew J. Hemmer) and just now ‘We Dey’.

Sister Deborah, aka The African Mermaid, is well-known for her timeless and catchy bops like 'Uncle Obama', 'Ghana Jollof' and 'Kakalika Love', all of which showcase fun, inspiring and often humorous lyricism.