Sofie unites with Sister Deborah for new Afrobeat bop ‘We Dey’

Selorm Tali

Budding Ghanaian singer Sofie has landed a collaboration with Sister Derby.

In her most recent Instagram post Sofie teases ‘We Dey’ as her “first ever self-produced Afrobeat song”, The single is powered by a distinct Ghanaian melody that is undeniably incredible. The lyrics explore her own experiences “living fast in Accra’s busy setting as a young person” she states.

There’s an ongoing sense of excitement to the tune, with delightful vocals from Sofie that flow over the bass-rich percussive instrumentation further adorned by Napoleon Nartey’s bright electric guitar riffs.

Sofie and Sister Derby
Sister Deborah doesn’t hold back on her beautiful tone and often-humorous rhymes either. Her bubbly personality culminates in an experience that is infinitely bop-worth, or as Sofie coins it, “an incredible journey unlike any other”.

One of the fresh new faces of 2022, Sofie is a Ghanaian singer-songwriter and producer who recently moved to LA and is pursuing music, performing and collaborating with other artists out there.

She is an alumna of the Berklee College of Music, blessed with an unforgettable voice that has yielded two EP’s and a stellar line of releases this year alone: ‘Blur’, ‘Distance’ (with Matthew J. Hemmer) and just now ‘We Dey’.

Sister Deborah, aka The African Mermaid, is well-known for her timeless and catchy bops like 'Uncle Obama', 'Ghana Jollof' and 'Kakalika Love', all of which showcase fun, inspiring and often humorous lyricism.

The bubbly Ghanaian and Romanian artist with millions of followers on social media, is eco-conscious and advocates for human rights in Ghana.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.
