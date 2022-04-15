Kofi Kinaata, who is also a rapper, released a potential hit song called 'Have Mercy' on Friday, April 15, to mark his 32nd birthday.
Songs released on my birthdays are always deep – Kofi Kinaata
Award winning singer-songwriter, Kofi Kinaata, says birthdays are important that’s why songs he releases on such days are profound.
In the song, the singer pleads with God to ‘Have Mercy’ on him and help him to progress in life.
The reason he released the song on his anniversary is because “birthdays are special days. They are days of reflection. So, if you’ve been monitoring, all of my songs released on my birthday are kind of emotional, deep songs.”
He added that because of how he values his birthday he released ‘Behind the Scenes’ and ‘Thy Grace Part 1,’ all on his birthday because they “tell true stories about my life”
Born, Martin King Arthur, he has been a source of consistent nuanced songs; from ‘Susuka,’ ‘Confession,’ ‘Wo Pre,’ ‘Adam and Eve,’ ‘Things Fall Apart’ and several others.
The musician, who was born in Takoradi, was trending on Twitter earlier today because of numerous well-wishes from his fans.
