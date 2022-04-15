RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Songs released on my birthdays are always deep – Kofi Kinaata

Authors:

Kofi Boateng

Award winning singer-songwriter, Kofi Kinaata, says birthdays are important that’s why songs he releases on such days are profound.

Kofi Kinaata
Kofi Kinaata

Kofi Kinaata, who is also a rapper, released a potential hit song called 'Have Mercy' on Friday, April 15, to mark his 32nd birthday.

Recommended articles

In the song, the singer pleads with God to ‘Have Mercy’ on him and help him to progress in life.

The reason he released the song on his anniversary is because “birthdays are special days. They are days of reflection. So, if you’ve been monitoring, all of my songs released on my birthday are kind of emotional, deep songs.”

He added that because of how he values his birthday he released ‘Behind the Scenes’ and ‘Thy Grace Part 1,’ all on his birthday because they “tell true stories about my life”

Born, Martin King Arthur, he has been a source of consistent nuanced songs; from ‘Susuka,’ ‘Confession,’ ‘Wo Pre,’ ‘Adam and Eve,’ ‘Things Fall Apart’ and several others.

The musician, who was born in Takoradi, was trending on Twitter earlier today because of numerous well-wishes from his fans.

Authors:

Kofi Boateng Kofi Boateng A user and believer in the power of narrative.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

8 Ghanaian musicians who made waves in Nigeria with their songs

Black Sherif, Gyakie and Patapaa

Exclusive: There is something special about ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ – Ghanaian Grammy-nominated producer

Edgar Nabeyin Panford

Deal with this issue or it will come back to haunt you – Hammer to Black Sherif

Hammer and Black Sherif

Black Sherif releases a snippet of 'Kwaku The Traveller' video (Watch)

Black Sherif