The sassy vocalist, who kicked off the year on a good note with a 6-track “Black N Blue” EP, is about to end the year in style.

She is about to end the year with a ‘very song’ that derives its inspiration from a true love story and a dedication to a friend facing hard times in her marriage.

“This song is a very special song to me,” she disclosed in an interview. “60 per cent of the inspiration behind the song was based on a true story. I wrote this song for a close friend who was going through a tough time in her marriage."

Ama Nova, who is legally known as Mercy Sackey, said the slow-tempo song talks ‘about love and forgiveness’ in relationships.

“Honestly this is a song that I believe a lot of people can relate to in their daily lives. It speaks about love and forgiveness in our marriages, relationships and even friendships,” she noted.

It took Ama Nova just an hour to put together the lyrics. “Writing this song was quite emotional but easy for me because it was personal. It took me about an hour to put every word together and I enjoyed every bit of it,” she says as she credits her team and the producer, “the recording process was actually a smooth one because I was working with my favourite producer Tombeatz. Big ups to my team for their support and love.”

On what she wants to achieve with “Calibre”, she says: “What I hope for every listener to take from this song is quite simple but deep. That they may find true love, and find forgiveness in one another.”

The afro-pop song which was produced by prodby106 and mixed and mastered by Tombeatz is scheduled for release on Friday, December 18, but has a visual which will premiere Monday, December 21.

She says the visual to the song portrays how true love feels and sheds light on how partners should manage misunderstandings.

“Just as the song goes, we wanted to portray a video that can speak to the viewer about how love feels like from the beginning of every relationship and how many partners can easily forget about how they felt about each other when there’s a misunderstanding.”

The official visual for “Calibre” – which promises to give viewers a feel-good mood – was directed by Some Song Studios.