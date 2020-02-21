Titled “The Money”, the Mr. Bean assisted song was produced by Karma Jones

TÖME is also boldly committed to giving an empowering voice to women through her songs, exuding the spirit of confidence and pride in her artistry.

Throughout 2019, TÖME had the pleasure of joining award-winning mega afrobeats artiste Wizkid, on his 2019 Canadian Tour and legendary Mr. Eazi in for his 2019 Europe Tour performed at the Wembley SSE, London at the Burnaboy Concert as well as exciting performances at Afrofest 2019, Uppsala Reggae Festival 2019 in Sweden and SXSW 2019 in Texas.

2019 also saw TÖME tour parts of North America, Europe and Arica to a very positive reception.

Watch the video below:

Stream ‘The Money’ here: https://fanlink.to/musicbytome