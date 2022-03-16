Stonebwoy and Alpha Blondy spotted recording ‘Jerusalem’s’ remix Video (Watch)

The song was recorded by Alpha Blondy to celebrate the diversity and coexistence among Christians, Jews and Muslims in Jerusalem. The Ivorian musician wrote the song in 1985 shortly after his first visit to the ancient city.

Nicknamed ‘Bob Marley of Africa’, Alpha Blondy worked with The Wailers on his Jerusalem album in 1986 which includes the song, Jerusalem. This makes Stonebwoy the first musician to produce an official remix of the song.

This is a huge step by the 2015 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Artiste of the Year in his relentless stride to make African music visible globally.

In a little over a decade since Stonebwoy rose to prominence in Ghana’s music scene, he has collaborated with many international acts especially those in the diaspora.

This, according to him, is an effort to reconnect with black people around the world.

This latest collaboration with Alpha Blonde is in line with Stonebwoy’s evidenced aspiration of not being just a mere entertainer.

His political and socially inclined songs such as Suit and Tie, Run Go, Black People among others, position him to be competent enough to remake Jerusalem.

This is because, Alpha Blonde, throughout his most active years, in the 1980s and 90s, produced a lot of political and socially motivated songs.